Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in PayPal by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 344.3% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in PayPal by 186.1% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 125.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $89.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.92. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.77 and a 1 year high of $93.66.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.48.
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.
