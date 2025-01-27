Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86,013.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 880,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,078,000 after purchasing an additional 879,916 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,489,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18,342.0% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,874,000 after purchasing an additional 75,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,153,603,000 after purchasing an additional 61,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 194,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,598,000 after purchasing an additional 55,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,015.38.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $675.79 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $666.25 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $727.19 and a 200 day moving average of $936.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.46.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

