Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 14,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTB shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price (up previously from $233.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.68.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB stock opened at $198.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $128.31 and a 52-week high of $225.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 22nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 2,490 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $537,566.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,856.81. The trade was a 13.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracy S. Woodrow sold 2,121 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total value of $468,210.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,875.75. This trade represents a 29.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,487 shares of company stock worth $8,578,809. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

