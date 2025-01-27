Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,717,000. Finally, Moneywise Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 72.0% during the third quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 40,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $280.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $221.94 and a 52 week high of $281.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

