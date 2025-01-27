Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 1,264 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle stock opened at $88.49 on Monday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.29 and its 200-day moving average is $105.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 221.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup set a $128.00 price target on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.80.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

