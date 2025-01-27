Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 848 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LongView Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

IMCG opened at $79.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.81. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.84 and a twelve month high of $81.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

