Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAVE. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $43.67 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.99. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.1394 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

