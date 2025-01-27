Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,763,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 32,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $168.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.14. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $144.75 and a 52-week high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

