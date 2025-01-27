Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,109,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,002,000 after buying an additional 116,182 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 147.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 225,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 134,121 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 66.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 224,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 90,046 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth $2,250,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 128.7% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 66,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 37,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE STWD opened at $19.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.10%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Stories

