Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the fourth quarter valued at $707,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reliance alerts:

Reliance Stock Up 1.0 %

Reliance stock opened at $290.79 on Monday. Reliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.98 and a 1-year high of $342.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.02). Reliance had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reliance news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 6,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.18, for a total transaction of $2,014,715.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,574.10. This trade represents a 40.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 3,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $1,260,618.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,569,396.30. The trade was a 4.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,724 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,450. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Reliance from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reliance in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Reliance

About Reliance

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.