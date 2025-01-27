Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4,862.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

VPU opened at $171.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.97. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $128.05 and a 12 month high of $180.04.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

