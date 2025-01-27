Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 115 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 77.1% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.54.

S&P Global stock opened at $513.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $505.03 and a 200-day moving average of $503.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.69 and a 1 year high of $533.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $159.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

