Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 12,110 Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,110 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 312,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $5,353,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $6,609,000. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 541,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after acquiring an additional 20,486 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $328,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHY opened at $23.69 on Monday. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $26.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $767.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68.

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

