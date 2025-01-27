Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 390 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth $3,912,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 62,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 41,122 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth $2,157,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth $1,645,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $44.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $203.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.53.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (DJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

