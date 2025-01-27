Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 4,584 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,551 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,801 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,089,654 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,915,000 after acquiring an additional 163,148 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $54.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average is $56.21.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 67.51%.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

