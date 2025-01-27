Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 469 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VDE stock opened at $128.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.37. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $114.45 and a 12 month high of $137.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

