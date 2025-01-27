Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 554 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 145.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 262,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 155,112 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG opened at $44.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.88. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $44.61.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

See Also

