Mutual Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lear by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in Lear by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,842,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $174,461,000 after purchasing an additional 22,601 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Lear by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Lear by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Lear by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 115,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.73.

Lear Price Performance

NYSE LEA opened at $96.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.57. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $90.03 and a 52-week high of $147.11. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.32. Lear had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.39%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

