Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 66,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,005,000. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,091,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYMI opened at $70.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.46. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $64.58 and a 1 year high of $74.28.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.9647 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

