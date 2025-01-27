Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.89.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE DLR opened at $180.56 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.82. The firm has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 151.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 410.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.