Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,878 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 148,906 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,756,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 30,012 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $2,908,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 175,101 shares in the company, valued at $35,598,033.30. This trade represents a 0.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.87, for a total transaction of $1,521,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,554,708.90. This represents a 3.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,489 shares of company stock worth $109,624,297. 23.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN opened at $298.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 3.59. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $245.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $358.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $204.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.83.

View Our Latest Report on Coinbase Global

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.