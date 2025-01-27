Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Holdings Raised by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 191.8% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, Director Harry M. Iv Conger purchased 9,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.15 per share, for a total transaction of $400,340.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,498 shares in the company, valued at $611,090.70. This trade represents a 189.96 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $83,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,800. This represents a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,077 shares of company stock worth $563,080. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE NEM opened at $42.05 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.80. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of -27.66, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.44.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

