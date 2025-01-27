Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Trading Up 50% – What’s Next?

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 50% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 123,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 90,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Nexus Gold Stock Up 50.0 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$682,050.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33.
About Nexus Gold
Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in Dakuli II Property which covers an area of 9,800 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company also has an option to acquire 90% interests in the Fofora Gold Property covering approximately an area of 6,200 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nexus Gold
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- MP Materials: Rare Earth Elements Powering the EV Boom
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Verizon’s Turnaround Gains Traction: New Highs Are Likely in 2025
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Bloom Energy: Powering the Future With Decentralized Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.