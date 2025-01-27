Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 21.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 307.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,174,000 after buying an additional 24,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,245,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $306.40 on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $171.70 and a 1-year high of $351.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.04. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

