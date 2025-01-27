Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 150 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,282,000 after acquiring an additional 22,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance
NYSE:PIPR opened at $306.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $299.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.46. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $171.70 and a 12 month high of $351.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on PIPR. StockNews.com cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th.
Piper Sandler Companies Profile
Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.
