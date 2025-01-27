Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 19,400 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORI. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Old Republic International by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Old Republic International by 381.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

ORI stock opened at $36.17 on Monday. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 11.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on ORI. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

