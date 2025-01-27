Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 800 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 28.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,468,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,239,000 after buying an additional 1,216,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,401,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,097,000 after acquiring an additional 71,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,048,000 after purchasing an additional 26,880 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 867,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,956,000 after purchasing an additional 21,374 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 717,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,984,000 after purchasing an additional 101,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 1.0 %

SIGI stock opened at $93.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $109.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIGI. Bank of America increased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SIGI

Selective Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.