Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,850 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,900 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,357,579 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $565,012,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341,786 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 79.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,607,220 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $51,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,831 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 102.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,559 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $33,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,106 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter worth $9,388,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 17.8% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,439,143 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $38,587,000 after buying an additional 518,561 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $12.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.05. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.52.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $975,005.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,784,877.65. This represents a 7.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $32,196.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 378,498 shares in the company, valued at $3,796,334.94. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 363,142 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,860. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

