Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,242 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,242 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,014.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 331.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VNO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.61.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $41.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -144.77 and a beta of 1.62. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $46.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.30.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $443.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.07 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Vornado Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -255.17%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

