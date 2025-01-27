Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,110 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $4,094,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAG stock opened at $34.34 on Monday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.27 and a 52 week high of $41.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.1242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STAG. Raymond James boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

