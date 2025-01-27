NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,565,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,857,000 after purchasing an additional 35,351 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in NMI by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,942,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,009,000 after buying an additional 534,818 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in NMI by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,517,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,489,000 after buying an additional 107,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NMI by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,064,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,829,000 after acquiring an additional 22,756 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after acquiring an additional 263,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on NMI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NMI Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NMIH opened at $38.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

