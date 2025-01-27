NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 245,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 28,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $217.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.44.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $75,437.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,779.40. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $1,898,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 330,466 shares in the company, valued at $59,741,643.48. The trade was a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,387 shares of company stock worth $24,368,654 in the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $200.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.46 and its 200 day moving average is $173.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.66 and a 12-month high of $202.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

