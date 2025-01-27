NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.1% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $142.62 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $153.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.63.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

