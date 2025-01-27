NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s Largest Position

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,028,051 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 142,753 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.8% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $272,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 896.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Financial Guidance Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 811.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 41,489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 36,937 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 108,601 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after buying an additional 99,723 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $142.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.55.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.