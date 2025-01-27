NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Hilltop National Bank’s 5th Largest Position

Hilltop National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,467 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.0% of Hilltop National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hilltop National Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 896.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Financial Guidance Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 900.0% during the second quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in NVIDIA by 811.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 41,489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 36,937 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1,123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 108,601 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,417,000 after purchasing an additional 99,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.63.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $142.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

