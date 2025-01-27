NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,557 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $142.62 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.55.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.