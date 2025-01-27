NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Reduced by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 293,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 14,087 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.6% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $39,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.63.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $142.62 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $608,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,056,016.72. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at $453,802,848.80. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

