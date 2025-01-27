OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Stock Price Down 6.9% – What’s Next?

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Free Report) dropped 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.66 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.66 ($0.20). Approximately 378,448 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 157,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.82 ($0.21).

OptiBiotix Health Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 18.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -522.00 and a beta of 1.71.

About OptiBiotix Health

OptiBiotix Health plc (AIM: OPTI), which was formed in March 2012, brings science to the development of compounds which modify the human microbiome – the collective genome of the microbes in the body – in order to prevent and manage human disease and promote wellness.

OptiBiotix has an extensive R&D programme working with leading academics in the development of microbial strains, compounds, and formulations which are used as active ingredients and supplements.

