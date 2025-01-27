Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 83.8% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TEF stock opened at $3.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Telefónica, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1576 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Telefónica’s payout ratio is currently -84.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TEF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC raised shares of Telefónica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Telefónica to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

