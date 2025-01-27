Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $195,000 in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,684 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,691,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 40.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,370,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,693 shares during the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $11,519,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,496,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,906,000 after purchasing an additional 281,548 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,489,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AEO opened at $17.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.35. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $26.44. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $48,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Further Reading

