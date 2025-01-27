Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth $48,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Northern Trust by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $110.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $76.67 and a one year high of $111.87.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 30.67%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Steven L. Fradkin sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $1,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,305,467. This represents a 15.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Peter Cherecwich sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.18, for a total transaction of $1,698,972.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,476.46. This represents a 78.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,253 shares of company stock valued at $3,238,073 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRS. UBS Group boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

