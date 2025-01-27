Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 39 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 884.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 11,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 167.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

MDY stock opened at $597.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $590.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $572.17. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $495.53 and a 12-month high of $624.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

