Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Stake Lowered by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,198 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 281.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 82.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.65.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE PK opened at $13.43 on Monday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.15 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 12.66%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.36%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

