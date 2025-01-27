PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stake Boosted by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 77,955 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 90.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 174,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 82,735 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 43.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 407,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 123,079 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 218.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 102,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $5,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PMT opened at $12.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.50. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.68%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 117.65%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PMT. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

