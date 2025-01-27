Private Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $673,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,667 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Tesla by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,099 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.
Tesla Stock Down 1.4 %
Tesla stock opened at $406.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.30. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $398.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Roth Mkm raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.84.
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.
