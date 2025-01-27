Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the third quarter valued at $15,343,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 28.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,530,000 after acquiring an additional 351,778 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 37.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,894,000 after acquiring an additional 286,128 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 318.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 232,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 176,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Stock Down 2.9 %

NX opened at $22.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.95. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Quanex Building Products

In related news, CEO George Laverne Wilson bought 4,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $99,673.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,624,441.32. The trade was a 1.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

