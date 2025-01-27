Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ready Capital by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 81,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Ready Capital by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Ready Capital by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ready Capital by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Ready Capital by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital stock opened at $6.82 on Monday. Ready Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently -142.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RC shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ready Capital from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Ready Capital from $6.75 to $6.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.61.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

