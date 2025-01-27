Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 28,480 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $896,000. Code Waechter LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,729,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,028,000 after purchasing an additional 463,286 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Realty Income by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,584,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,921,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:O opened at $54.35 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.43.
The business also recently announced a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.264 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 301.91%.
O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.12.
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.
