Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Purchased by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RRR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 9.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at $239,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 7.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RRR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.08.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of RRR opened at $46.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.19. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $63.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.01.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $468.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.73 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 73.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

