Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 152,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 59,510 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,038,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 25,444 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,611,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,945,000 after buying an additional 941,223 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,189,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,116,000 after buying an additional 102,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.84.

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RWT stock opened at $6.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 44.36, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $839.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 9.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Redwood Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.91%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

